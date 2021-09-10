Advertisement

Wisconsin election investigator demands state preserve data

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, in Milwaukee. The Republican head of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee said Monday, July 26, 2021, she will ensure there is a "comprehensive, forensic examination" of ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election at the same time the state's nonpartisan audit bureau conducts a review. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ investigation of the November elections is asking state officials to preserve records and tell him about any evidence that’s been destroyed.

Mike Gableman sent a letter to the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Thursday asking commissioners to tell local clerks to preserve “any and all” records and evidence related to the election, including router information and computer access logs.

He also asked commissioners to tell him about any intentional or unintentional destruction of records.

The commission voted later Thursday to bar election software vendor Election Systems & Software from selling its latest upgrade to any clerks using their current system to ensure no data is lost in the transition.

