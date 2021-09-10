Advertisement

With MABAS, help is one call away for Wisconsin fire departments needing backup

The Mutual Aid Box Alarm System is used by 86% of fire departments in Wisconsin.
Environmental officials explain effects of Fort Atkinson warehouse fire
Environmental officials explain effects of Fort Atkinson warehouse fire
By Elizabeth Wadas
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 20th anniversary of 9/11 is now just two days away. The event changed the way crews across the country plan for and respond to emergencies, and that includes here in Wisconsin. There’s one system more than 86% of fire departments use when disaster hits in Wisconsin, the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, or MABAS.

When most would run away from trouble, Fort Atkinson Fire Chief Daryl Rausch rushed to it.

“I’ve been doing this for 41 years. This is the largest event I’ve ever managed,” says Chief Rausch.

Chief knew right away that he needed help fighting a large warehouse fire.

“As soon as I turned onto Main Street, I called the county and requested the MABAS box alarm,” says Chief Rausch.

48 different departments spanning five counties and two states all came together thanks to one emergency response tool.

“It’s statewide and sometimes multistate wide resource bank. Just like the federal reserve of fire departments,” says Fond Du Lac Fire Chief and Wisconsin MABAS Public Information Officer Peter O’Leary. “The MABAS communities, there are 62 divisions in the state of Wisconsin. And we all have varying degrees of expertise and resources, and not every department will have every piece of equipment and every expertise needed,” says Chief O’Leary.

The goal of MABAS is to efficiently connect fire crews responding to major events with extra resources from neighboring towns, often a lifeline for departments like in Sun Prairie after an explosion, at the Chemtool fire in Rockton, Illinois and the Fort Atkinson warehouse fire.

“When I was in route to the scene I requested the first alarm on the box. That brought a number of departments from our neighboring area here. Shortly after arrival I elevated that to the second third and ultimately the fourth level. The system really works,” says Chief Rausch.

The MABAS system came to Wisconsin back in 2006, a few years after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in New York City.

“FDNY is one of the huge departments the premiere departments everyone looks up to in the country and in the world. They were taken to their knees, and we all saw it. America saw it. In that magnitude they needed help. We need each other, if 9/11 didn’t teach us anything else, it taught us that. We need each other and MABAS does that,” says Chief O’Leary.

O’Leary says MABAS has come a long way in the last decade. But he says there’s room for improvement. Now he’s calling on state leaders for their help.

“I’d like to see us somehow get assets, equipment that may be a MABAS asset that the state of Wisconsin owns that we, subdivisions throughout the state, house and take care of,” says O’Leary.

It’s taking care of each other to keep communities safer.

“At the end of the day, the people we protect, they expect and deserve us to not be worried about our boarders, what it says on the side of our trucks, but worried about having competent people to help them when they need it. And that’s what we try to do through MABAS,” says O’Leary.

MABAS started in Illinois back in the 1960′s. Now 1,500 fire departments in six different states use it too.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide
Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount...
Wisconsin election investigator demands state preserve data
Fred Prehn
DNR policy board meeting canceled amid leadership fight
An arrest has been made.
Woman accused with abuse in Racine County
(Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
$100 million available for Wisconsin workforce innovation grants