With MABAS, help is one call away for Wisconsin fire departments needing backup

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 20th anniversary of 9/11 is now just two days away. The event changed the way crews across the country plan for and respond to emergencies, and that includes here in Wisconsin. There’s one system more than 86% of fire departments use when disaster hits in Wisconsin, the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, or MABAS.

When most would run away from trouble, Fort Atkinson Fire Chief Daryl Rausch rushed to it.

“I’ve been doing this for 41 years. This is the largest event I’ve ever managed,” says Chief Rausch.

Chief knew right away that he needed help fighting a large warehouse fire.

“As soon as I turned onto Main Street, I called the county and requested the MABAS box alarm,” says Chief Rausch.

48 different departments spanning five counties and two states all came together thanks to one emergency response tool.

“It’s statewide and sometimes multistate wide resource bank. Just like the federal reserve of fire departments,” says Fond Du Lac Fire Chief and Wisconsin MABAS Public Information Officer Peter O’Leary. “The MABAS communities, there are 62 divisions in the state of Wisconsin. And we all have varying degrees of expertise and resources, and not every department will have every piece of equipment and every expertise needed,” says Chief O’Leary.

The goal of MABAS is to efficiently connect fire crews responding to major events with extra resources from neighboring towns, often a lifeline for departments like in Sun Prairie after an explosion, at the Chemtool fire in Rockton, Illinois and the Fort Atkinson warehouse fire.

“When I was in route to the scene I requested the first alarm on the box. That brought a number of departments from our neighboring area here. Shortly after arrival I elevated that to the second third and ultimately the fourth level. The system really works,” says Chief Rausch.

The MABAS system came to Wisconsin back in 2006, a few years after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in New York City.

“FDNY is one of the huge departments the premiere departments everyone looks up to in the country and in the world. They were taken to their knees, and we all saw it. America saw it. In that magnitude they needed help. We need each other, if 9/11 didn’t teach us anything else, it taught us that. We need each other and MABAS does that,” says Chief O’Leary.

O’Leary says MABAS has come a long way in the last decade. But he says there’s room for improvement. Now he’s calling on state leaders for their help.

“I’d like to see us somehow get assets, equipment that may be a MABAS asset that the state of Wisconsin owns that we, subdivisions throughout the state, house and take care of,” says O’Leary.

It’s taking care of each other to keep communities safer.

“At the end of the day, the people we protect, they expect and deserve us to not be worried about our boarders, what it says on the side of our trucks, but worried about having competent people to help them when they need it. And that’s what we try to do through MABAS,” says O’Leary.

MABAS started in Illinois back in the 1960′s. Now 1,500 fire departments in six different states use it too.

