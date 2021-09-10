Advertisement

Woman accused with abuse in Racine County

An arrest has been made.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A woman accused of filming herself abusing a person in her care at a Racine County assisted living facility and distributing the video has pleaded not guilty to 16 felony counts.

Aymee Matson is charged with five counts of false imprisonment, six counts of intentional abuse of a patient causing bodily harm and five counts of capturing an intimate representation.

The victim was a patient at an adult living facility where the 25-year-old Matson was previously employed.

The facility has not been identified.

The Racine Journal Times reports that the video allegedly shows Matson repeatedly kicking a male patient in his hand and head until he falls to the ground.

The man in the video was completely nude with his ankles bound.

