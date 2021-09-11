Beloit PD able to identify child found with public’s help

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department was able to identify a child found at a local business Friday night less than 30 minutes after putting a call-out on social media.

Authorities said around 10 p.m. the child was found at the Dollar General on Prairie Avenue. They posted around 10:25 that they had been able to identify the child and will “take it from here!”

The department thanked the community for the interactions on the post, which reached around 1,000 shares.

Beloit - thank you for your help sharing the photo of the boy found at Dollar General. We have identified him and will take it from here! We appreciate all of the shares! Photo has been removed. Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Friday, September 10, 2021

