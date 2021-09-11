Advertisement

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Deputy injured, punched in the face several times

(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy sustained minor injuries Thursday after he was allegedly punched in the face several times by an inmate.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred just before 7 p.m. in a housing pod on the Public Safety Building.

The deputy restrained the man until other deputies arrived.

The deputy was evaluated at a local hospital and returned to work, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office said.

Jamell D. Grant-Amos, 18, of Madison was accused of Battery. He is being housed in the City-County Building.

