Advertisement

Friday Football Blitz: Week 4

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s Week 4 of Friday Football Blitz and the NBC15 Sports team game of the week features Portage on the road to take on Mount Horeb.

Both teams won in their matches last week to kickoff conference play. Mount Horeb/Barneveld hit a dominant 33-0 win over Sauk Prairie last week, while Portage got a slim 22-20 victory over Stoughton.

Both teams entered Friday night undefeated and the last time Portage started off a season 3-0 was in 2007.

Head MHB coach Bret St. Arnauld said he feels like this team is really starting to buy into the program and Friday’s match will be their toughest challenge yet.

“We knew we had a chance to be in this position now we got to take that next step,” said St. Arnauld.

In the end, Mount Horeb/Barneveld came out on top with a tight 29-26 win over Portage.

To see scores from tonight’s games across southern Wisconsin, check the NBC15 Scoreboard.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide
Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart

Latest News

Friday Football Blitz: Week 2
Friday Football Blitz: Week 3
Friday football blitz higlights
Friday Football Blitz: Week 2
Friday Football Blitz begins in Wisconsin
Friday Football Blitz: Week 1
WIAA
WIAA makes changes to COVID-19 close contact quarantine guidelines