Friday Football Blitz: Week 4

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s Week 4 of Friday Football Blitz and the NBC15 Sports team game of the week features Portage on the road to take on Mount Horeb.

Both teams won in their matches last week to kickoff conference play. Mount Horeb/Barneveld hit a dominant 33-0 win over Sauk Prairie last week, while Portage got a slim 22-20 victory over Stoughton.

Both teams entered Friday night undefeated and the last time Portage started off a season 3-0 was in 2007.

Head MHB coach Bret St. Arnauld said he feels like this team is really starting to buy into the program and Friday’s match will be their toughest challenge yet.

“We knew we had a chance to be in this position now we got to take that next step,” said St. Arnauld.

In the end, Mount Horeb/Barneveld came out on top with a tight 29-26 win over Portage.

To see scores from tonight’s games across southern Wisconsin, check the NBC15 Scoreboard.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.