Fundraiser for service dogs leaves tails WAG-ging

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Countless furry friends and their humans went for a walk today to help fundraise for a non-profit that trains service dogs.

WAGS -- the Wisconsin Academy for Graduate Service Dogs -- held its annual dog walk at McGaw Park in Fitchburg Saturday.

Around 80 people, and animals, showed up to support the cause. The organization’s executive director Aaron Backer says they run entirely on donations.

“That’s how we support our budget every year is donations from the community, so this is one of the ways we raise money but help introduce people to service dogs and how they help people,” Backer said.

WAGS has facilitated partnerships of more than 200 service dogs for people with physical disabilities.

The organization just got new golden retriever puppies and is looking for volunteer trainers. The pups train for two years before going to their furr-ever family.

