Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office works to raise money for Hurricane Ida relief

On Sept. 9, 2021, Deputy Daniel Miller with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office sent back photos...
On Sept. 9, 2021, Deputy Daniel Miller with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office sent back photos of damage from Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, Golden Meadows, and Houma.(DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to consider donating funds to support first responders in Louisiana as they recover from Hurricane Ida.

Grant Co. Sheriff Nate Dreckman explained Wednesday that the funds will go toward the Badger State Sheriff’s Association program “Sheriffs Adopting Sheriffs.” Each of Wisconsin’s sheriffs can help sheriff’s employees in Louisiana, as well as their families and properties.

The sheriff’s offices’ goal is to raise $10,000 for each “adopted” Sheriff’s employee by Oct. 15.

“There are nearly 53,000 people living in Grant County and think what could be raised if every adult could walk into the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and donate just $5,” stated Dreckman.

Grant Co. noted that every dollar raised will go directly to the Louisiana Sheriff’s families.

