Madison PD searching for man who removed own GPS tracking bracelet

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a man who cut off his GPS device while on pre-trial release.

According to a Facebook post from Madison PD, Rondino S. Fleming cut off his GPS bracelet while on pre-trial release for violent crimes including 1st Degree Sexual Assault with a dangerous weapon. Madison PD says he presents a safety threat to the community.

Fleming is described as being 29-years-old, 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds and is believed to have shaved his beard.

According to Madison PD Fleming’s vehicle information is currently unknown.

Anyone who has information on Fleming’s current location should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers 266-6014.

Madison PD tells citizens if he is observed in public to call 911 immediately.

