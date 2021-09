MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the 3800 block of Portage Road on Madison’s East Side.

Dane County Dispatch told us that around 4:30 a.m. Madison Police responded to a report of shots fired.

This is a developing story, we’ll have more information as we find out more.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.