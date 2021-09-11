Advertisement

MPD responds to burglary at Dunkin’ Donuts

(WCAX)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers were dispatched to a Dunkin’ Donuts for a burglar alarm early Thursday morning.

According to an MPD incident report, officers arrived at the Dunkin’ Donuts on the 1400 block of Emil Street at about 12:09 a.m.

Officers discovered broken window glass as well as bullet casings on the scene.

No one was located inside the building, MPD said. The specifics of the incident are still being investigated.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the MPD at (608) 255-2345.

