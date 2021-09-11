Advertisement

“Never Forget” Blood Drive commemorates 9/11 in Madison

By Caroline Peterson
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday marks ten years of the “Never Forget” blood drive in Madison, as the nation reflects on 20 years since Sept. 11, 2001.

Remembering 9/11: 12 people with Wisconsin ties killed in terrorist attacks

For the past decade, the Madison Fire and Police Departments as well as the Red Cross of Wisconsin partnered to host the event, which begins with a ceremony to remember those who lost their lives in the attacks.

The blood drive gave first responders and community members alike the chance to pause, while also sharing a message of unity.

“My hope is to encourage everyone to put aside your differences once again and come together as one country,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.

The Madison Fire and Police Honor Guard presented the ceremony, which included a moment of silence. One retired Madison firefighter, who attended and gave blood, says it’s important to remember to give back to the community.

“It’s obviously a special day, and I figured that it’s the least I can do considering the sacrifices of others to take a little time out of my day,” Tim Ryan, who worked for the Madison Fire Dept. for 30 years, said.

Red Cross representatives say while all 175 appointments to give blood were filled Saturday, there is always a need for donations.

The Red Cross reports they’ve seen a ten percent decrease in blood donors coming out, likely due to the pandemic’s effects and back-to-school preparation.

You can go to the Red Cross’ website to sign up.

