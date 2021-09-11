Advertisement

Storm Chances Return

Above Normal Temperatures
Tonight Forecast
Tonight Forecast(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After unseasonable warm conditions Saturday, clouds are quickly returning ahead of our next weathermaker. This will bring a chance of storms Sunday and keep an unsettled pattern around for much of the upcoming week. There is the potential for large temperatures gradients form north to south over the next couple of days.

An approaching cold front will bring mostly cloudy skies tonight with the chance of some showers and storms late and into Sunday morning. Some storms could be strong with heavy rainfall. Overnight lows will be mild and into the middle 60s. Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies and isolated to scattered showers and storms. Highs will be into the middle and upper 70s, with cooler air possible north. Isolated showers possible Sunday night with lows into the upper 50s.

The cold front stalls out near the region through the middle of the week. This will keep a daily chance of showers and storms around. highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, although cooler temperatures to the north are possible. Questions remain how long this will stall out near the area and that could keep rain chances around through the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide

Latest News

Hot and humid conditions will be seen today, then turning cooler with rain chances early Sunday...
Sunny and Hot Conditions for Today
Highs climb into the upper 80s - lower 90s tomorrow.
First Alert: The 80s are Back!
Temperature Forecast
The 80s are BACK!
Warmer temperatures are expected over the next couple days as wind shifts to southerly.
Warmer Temperatures As We Head Into the Weekend