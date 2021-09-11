Storm Chances Return

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After unseasonable warm conditions Saturday, clouds are quickly returning ahead of our next weathermaker. This will bring a chance of storms Sunday and keep an unsettled pattern around for much of the upcoming week. There is the potential for large temperatures gradients form north to south over the next couple of days.

An approaching cold front will bring mostly cloudy skies tonight with the chance of some showers and storms late and into Sunday morning. Some storms could be strong with heavy rainfall. Overnight lows will be mild and into the middle 60s. Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies and isolated to scattered showers and storms. Highs will be into the middle and upper 70s, with cooler air possible north. Isolated showers possible Sunday night with lows into the upper 50s.

The cold front stalls out near the region through the middle of the week. This will keep a daily chance of showers and storms around. highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, although cooler temperatures to the north are possible. Questions remain how long this will stall out near the area and that could keep rain chances around through the end of the week.

