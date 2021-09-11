Advertisement

Sunny and Hot Conditions for Today

Highs are expected to be near 90 degrees
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warm front pushed through the region yesterday evening. The front moved through uneventfully other than providing a wind shift. Southwesterly wind today will draw very warm and somewhat humid air into the state today. Mostly locations in southern Wisconsin will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s for high temperatures. Humidity will also be on the rise. A cold front will move from north to south through the area this evening. It will bring cooler temperatures, lower humidity levels and chances of showers. The front will stall out to the south of here for the early part of next week. This will bring a few scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region for Monday and Tuesday.

Hot and humid conditions will be seen today, then turning cooler with rain chances early Sunday...
Hot and humid conditions will be seen today, then turning cooler with rain chances early Sunday and again Monday.

Today: Sunny and hot. High:90. Southwest wind 5-10.

Tonight Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late. Low: 64.

Sunday Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower early. High: 78.

