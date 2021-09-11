Advertisement

UnityPoint- Meriter offers COVID-19 vaccines to inpatients

(WMBF)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint- Meriter patients who receive inpatient services will now be offered the COVID-19 vaccine before being discharged from the hospital.

The hospital began asking patients if they want to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week on its general medical floors and birthing center.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pam Wetzel said the hospital’s goal was to make getting the vaccine as easy as possible.

“Offering COVID-19 vaccinations to inpatients increases access and will help protect our community,” said Dr. Wetzel. “Vaccination continues to be a critical part of preventing further spread of COVID-19 infection and hospitalizations.”

If a patient chooses to get the vaccine, they will receive an information sheet and learn how to make an appointment for their second dose. Patients can either make an appointment with their primary care doctor or visit www.vaccines.gov to find a location.

The hospital also offers COVID-19 vaccines at its primary care clinics in Dane County.

