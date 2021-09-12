Advertisement

Structure fire in Mazomanie results in lane closures on WIS 78

Fire graphic
Fire graphic(WLUC)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple lanes are now closed on WIS 78 as a structure fire continues to burn.

According to Dane County Dispatch, at 1:08 p.m. Sunday afternoon a report was received of a fire at an agricultural building located at 6500 S WIS 78 in Mazomanie, WI.

The fire is said to be spreading into the surrounding woods.

As a result of the fire all lanes on WIS 78 NB/SB between County Y and Racek Road are closed.

Black Earth FD, Cross Plains FD, Mazomanie FD and the Dane County Sheriff’s Department are responding to the scene.

It is estimated the closures will last for two hours.

