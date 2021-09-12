Advertisement

Lauer takes no-no into 6th; Brewers hit 5 HRs in 11-1 rout

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer delivers against the Cleveland Indians during the...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer delivers against the Cleveland Indians during the second inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(Phil Long | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - Eric Lauer no-hit Cleveland into the sixth inning a day after Milwaukee threw a history-making no-no, his teammates belted five homers and the Brewers beat the Indians 11-1.

Just hours after Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combined on the record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season — and Cleveland’s record third time being no-hit this year — Lauer threatened to make it two in a row.

Lauer, a native of Northeast Ohio, didn’t give up a hit until Ryan Lavarnway singled to center with one out in the sixth.

Lavarnway, the Indians’ backup catcher, lined a 1-2 pitch into center field.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

