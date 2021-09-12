Advertisement

Man dies in hospital following car vs. horse and buggy crash in Township of Lowell

(GIM)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle vs. horse and buggy crash on STHY 16/60 west has now resulted in the death of a man.

According to a news release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, September 10 at approximately 7:10 a.m. officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle vs. horse and buggy crash on STHY 16/60 west of the intersection with CTHY J in the Township of Lowell, Wisconsin.

Initial investigation shows that a horse and buggy was traveling east on STHY 16/60 near the intersection with CTHY J when 34-year-old Eric Schmoldt approached the rear of the horse and buggy while driving a Subaru SUV.

The front of the Subaru then struck the buggy causing the lone occupant of the buggy to be ejected.

The operator of the horse and buggy was flown by LifeNet helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison but later died from his injuries.

Schmoldt sustained minor injuries and was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

The horse pulling the buggy was injured and is now being cared for.

Beaver Dam Paramedics, Reeseville Fire Department, Lowell Fire Department, Clyman Fire Department, Reeseville First Responders, LifeNet helicopter and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team all responded to the scene.

The crash in currently under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge County Medical Examiner.

