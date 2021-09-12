Advertisement

Men accused in Wisconsin triple homicide plead not guilty

The suspects on Friday waived their right to preliminary hearings
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - Two men accused in a triple homicide in western Wisconsin in July have pleaded not guilty.

Forty-four-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao are each been charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. They’re accused in the execution-style shooting of three men outside the entrance of a Wisconsin quarry.

The suspects on Friday waived their right to preliminary hearings. Both face life in prison if convicted.

The bodies of 24-year-old Peng Lor, 24-year-old Nemo Yang and 23-year-old Trevor Maloney were discovered July 23 outside the Romskog Quarry near West Salem. West Salem is about 14 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of La Crosse, which is along the Minnesota border.

