Advertisement

MPD investigating robbery at east side gas station

A K9 track was completed and officers are still investigating the area
(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department responded to a robbery at an east side gas station Sunday evening.

According to an MPD incident report, officers were dispatched to the Citgo on 3401 Milwaukee St. at about 5:22 p.m.

The suspect displayed his gun to the clerk and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a heavy set Black male, wearing two hoodies, blue jeans, a white surgical mask with a goatee under the mask, the report said.

A K9 track was completed and officers are still investigating the area.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide

Latest News

Fire graphic
UPDATE: All lanes on WIS 78 reopen following structure fire
Camp Randall Stadium is expected to be filled with fans when the season opens on Sept. 4.
Saturday’s Badger game sees increase in UW Madison PD citations
Man dies in hospital following car vs. horse and buggy crash in Township of Lowell
Wisconsin National Guard Logo
9/11 terrorist attacks create lasting impact on U.S. National Guard