MPD investigating robbery at east side gas station

Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department responded to a robbery at an east side gas station Sunday evening.
According to an MPD incident report, officers were dispatched to the Citgo on 3401 Milwaukee St. at about 5:22 p.m.
The suspect displayed his gun to the clerk and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as a heavy set Black male, wearing two hoodies, blue jeans, a white surgical mask with a goatee under the mask, the report said.
A K9 track was completed and officers are still investigating the area.
