MPD investigating robbery at east side gas station

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department responded to a robbery at an east side gas station Sunday evening.

According to an MPD incident report, officers were dispatched to the Citgo on 3401 Milwaukee St. at about 5:22 p.m.

The suspect displayed his gun to the clerk and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a heavy set Black male, wearing two hoodies, blue jeans, a white surgical mask with a goatee under the mask, the report said.

A K9 track was completed and officers are still investigating the area.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.