One person killed after a multi -vehicle crash near Lake Kegonsa

(WMBF)
By Sasha VanAllen
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOWN OF DUNN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night in the Town of Dunn.

According to officials, a 2021 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 51 in the southbound lane at a high speed. The car almost hit A 2012 Dodge Durango that traveling southbound.

Officials say, the Dodge Durango was able to swerve into the ditch to avoid the oncoming vehicle.

However, the Camry continued north in the southbound lanes and crashed into a 2021 Hyundai Elantra, causing the vehicle to roll over several times.

The 39-year-old male driving the 2021 Camry was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to the incident report. A 47-year-old woman driving the 2021 Elantra was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the involved drivers are not being released at this time, pending the outcome of the investigation and notification by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office to the family of the deceased.

