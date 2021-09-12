Advertisement

Saturday’s Badger game sees increase in UW Madison PD citations

Camp Randall Stadium is expected to be filled with fans when the season opens on Sept. 4.(Jeremy Nichols WMTV)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW Madison Police Department has released their report of incidents during Saturday’s Badger game against Eastern Michigan, showing a sharp increase since last week’s season opener.

According to a Facebook post from UW Madison PD, officers reported the following statistics:

  • 32 citations (30 underage alcohol)
  • 45 ejections
  • 19 paramedic calls
  • 22 first aid calls
  • 4 ambulance transports
  • 3 detox transports
  • 7 contacts with .20 BAC or higher

Saturday’s game saw an 3x increase in citations given out compared to last week’s game against Penn State. Ejections from the stadium increased by 23 people.

