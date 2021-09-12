Advertisement

Sendoff ceremony on 9/11 anniversary for 300 members of 115th Fighter Wing

The airmen will deploy to southwest Asia for about 90 days later in September.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 115th Fighter Wing held a sendoff ceremony Saturday afternoon for over 300 airmen scheduled to deploy to southwest Asia later this month. Governor Tony Evers as well as several commanders and military leaders attended and spoke at the ceremony, along with the airmen and their family and friends.

For Airman Kurt Blount, this is not his first deployment, but he said it is harder this time around because his daughter is old enough to remember this. His daughter Emma Blount said she loves spending time with her dad.

“I like playing magic the gathering with him,” she said, adding, “My best friend is literally living with me.”

When Kurt deploys in a few weeks, Emma said she is going to miss him a lot.

“Every morning, I get to see him and when he comes home from work, I’m going to so miss that hug,” she explained.

At Saturday’s ceremony, Colonel Bart Van Roo, commander of the 115th Fighter Wing, said airmen would not be able to do their jobs without the sacrifices of those left behind – people like Emma and her mom.

“The impact on the families in some ways is much, much harder and a little bit scarier,” Van Roo explained.

For Kurt’s wife Mae, staying behind is getting harder.

“I have a lot of emotions, it comes in stages, sadness, anger, you know, why him,” she explained.

Mae said she is worried about juggling work and homeschooling Emma, but she is grateful for her strong support system. She said she has coworkers, neighbors and other military spouses whom she can lean on.

“I was just talking to my best friend the other day and she’s like, ‘You’ve got this girl, if I need to come from California, I will come,’” Mae described.

A deployment is hard enough for airmen and their families, but Van Roo said having a sendoff on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 is even more poignant and highlights how important service members are.

“That day affected us in so many ways and continues to shape our sacrifice today,” Van Roo said at the ceremony.

These longer deployments—lasting three, four or six months, sometimes more—are just one way 9/11 impacted the National Guard’s role.

“We usually did deployments that were more like two weeks to 30 days,” explained Van Roo, who had just started as a junior pilot when the 9/11 attacks happened.

For Kurt, the anniversary is another reminder of why he is here.

“It’s an honor every day I serve. I’ve been in the Air Force for 15 years and every 9/11 I always say, every year,” he said.

NBC15 asked Public Affairs staff for the 115th Fighter Wing if this deployment is a response to the recent Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the attack at the Kabul airport. Captain Leslie Westmont told NBC15 this deployment had been planned for months and is not a direct reaction.

The airmen will be overseas for about 90 days and are expected to return in January.

