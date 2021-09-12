Advertisement

Storm Chances Tonight

Warm Week Ahead
Tonight Forecast
Tonight Forecast(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A cold front has dipped south of the area but will be close enough in the days ahead to keep things unsettled. Scattered showers and storms are sticking around this evening and tonight with an uptick in coverage possible by early Monday morning. Overnight lows slipping into the lower 60s.

Monday will feature scattered showers and storms, especially early. Some storms could be strong with heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy skies continue through the afternoon as highs climb into the upper 70s. A lingering shower or storm Tuesday night with lows into the upper 70s. Tuesday will feature another decent chance of storms, especially early. Highs a bit warmer and around 80 degrees.

Calmer weather moves in for the middle of the week with just some scattered clouds and perhaps a lingering sprinkle. Another weathermaker will move in late week and into next weekend. This will bring small rain chances and unseasonably warm temperatures for this time of year into the middle and upper 80s.

