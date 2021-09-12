Advertisement

Sunshine State woes: Rodgers struggles in loss to Saints

The Saints looked like geniuses for choosing to play in Florida, where Rodgers has been less than stellar over his 17-year NFL career
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is his by New Orleans Saints defensive end...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is his by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, left, as he releases a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers has rarely had an NFL performance like this. It was nearly a new Sunshine State low for a quarterback with plenty of Florida woes.

The league’s reigning MVP completed 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a 38-3 drubbing to hurricane-displaced New Orleans on Sunday.

He spent the final 11 minutes on the sideline, having given way to second-year pro Jordan Love. Rodgers mostly sat on the bench and chatted with teammates.

The Saints looked like geniuses for choosing to play in Florida, where Rodgers has been less than stellar over his 17-year NFL career. This one, though, made the others look good.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer delivers against the Cleveland Indians during the...
Lauer takes no-no into 6th; Brewers hit 5 HRs in 11-1 rout
Friday football blitz
Friday Football Blitz: Week 4
Camp Randall management addresses long concession lines
Milwaukee Brewers' Eduardo Escobar hits a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game...
Eduardo Escobar’s homer lifts Brewers past Phillies 4-3