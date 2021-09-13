Advertisement

Armed man barricades himself in car for hours

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Negotiators were requested to assist in getting Demrow into custody
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday evening after he barricaded himself in his car for hours.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 4200 block of W. Hanover Rd. at about 4:30 p.m. for a disturbance.

Dylan M. Demrow, 29 of Janesville was armed with a firearm and when deputies attempted to capture Demrow, he exited the residence and barricaded himself in a vehicle on the property.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Negotiators were requested to assist in getting Demrow into custody.

Several hours later, Demrow surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Demrow was arrested on the following charges:

  • Failure to comply with officers attempts to take a person in custody
  • Probation Violation
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Endangering Safety by use of a dangerous weapon
  • Battery or threat to an law enforcement officer
  • Disorderly Conduct while armed

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols

Latest News

Beloit Police Dept. Chief Andre Sayles holds a news conference to update the public on the...
15-year-old accused of Beloit homicide, arrested in school
Dr. Joseph McBride at UW Health reminds people that the vaccines are effective, despite...
UW Health doctor reminds people of effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine, despite breakthrough cases
The four F-16s flying over downtown Madison (Source: WI Air National Guard video)
115th Fighter Wing will hold night flight trainings for the next 2 weeks
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Nearly 70% of state executive branch workers vaccinated