Armed man barricades himself in car for hours

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday evening after he barricaded himself in his car for hours.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 4200 block of W. Hanover Rd. at about 4:30 p.m. for a disturbance.

Dylan M. Demrow, 29 of Janesville was armed with a firearm and when deputies attempted to capture Demrow, he exited the residence and barricaded himself in a vehicle on the property.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Negotiators were requested to assist in getting Demrow into custody.

Several hours later, Demrow surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Demrow was arrested on the following charges:

Failure to comply with officers attempts to take a person in custody

Probation Violation

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Endangering Safety by use of a dangerous weapon

Battery or threat to an law enforcement officer

Disorderly Conduct while armed

