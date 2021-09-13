Advertisement

Authorities investigate Janesville woman’s death; name released

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Sep. 13, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Dept. continues to investigate the death of a 53-year-old woman late last week.

On Monday, the Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as Kimberly K. Millard and noted that the Janesville woman had been pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office did not indicate the cause of Millard’s death, saying that the preliminary results of her autopsy remain under investigation and more testing is being conducted.

According to the agency, authorities found Millard early Thursday morning when they responded shortly before 1 a.m. to a home in the 500 block of S. Academy St.

The police dept. has released little information about its investigation. NBC15 News has reached out to the department and Chief David Moore for any updates and will add any responses to this story.

