Baraboo High School evacuated after threatening call

(WMBF)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) -Baraboo High School students have been evacuated after a call was made threatening the school Monday afternoon, the school district says.

Students were evacuated to Jack Young Middle School out of an “abundance of caution.” The district is advising the public to not visit the immediate vicinity, adding that guests will not be allowed to enter.

The district did not specify the type of threat that was made.

This is a developing story. NBC15 news will update this article as we learn more information.

