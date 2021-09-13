Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash

TOWNSHIP OF SOUTH LANDCASTER, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the Township of South Lancaster Saturday.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:17 p.m., they were notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of HWY 129 and Lincoln Rd.

Paul Adams, age 63 from Lancaster was operating a tractor, pulling a hay wagon on HWY 129. Adams was stopped in the southbound lane waiting for northbound traffic to pass so he could turn onto Lincoln Rd.

Meanwhile, Tristan Legrand, age 26 from Hazel Green was traveling southbound on HWY 129 in his car when we struck the back of the hay wagon. Legrand became wedged underneath the wagon, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Legrand was not wearing his seatbelt during the crash. Lifesaving measures were performed on him, but he succumbed to his injuries and passed away at Grant Regional Health Center. Adams was not injured in the crash.

The vehicle and hay wagon were towed from the scene. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lancaster EMS, Lancaster Fire Department, Lancaster Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit.

The investigation is ongoing. Insufficient lighting is suspected as a possible factor in the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said.

