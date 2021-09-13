Dane Co. becomes 1st in state to reach new COVID-19 vaccine milestone

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County hit a new COVID-19 vaccine milestone Monday and became the first county in the state to reach it.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows Dane Co. reached 70% of residents who have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series. Just over 73% of residents have received at least their first dose.

Door County is the closest to Dane in terms of getting shots into arms, with 67.6% of residents completing their vaccine series.

Dane County exceeded seven in ten residents having at least one COVID-19 shot on July 26, meaning it took over a month and a half to get to the same metric with a completed series.

In Wisconsin as a whole, 55.7% have received at least one dose and 52.4% have completed their series.

Compared to two weeks ago, there was a slump in vaccines administered across the state last week, as the Department of Health Services noted 49,586 shots given out. Last week did include a holiday, Labor Day.

So far this week, 602 vaccines were administered.

Delta variant cases in Wisconsin surpass Alpha

Data from the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene show that of COVID-19 cases tested for variants, the Delta variant has officially become the most common strain in the state.

As of Monday, 3,954 of the highly transmissible Delta variant have been identified in all in the Badger State. Of the variants, Alpha had been the most common since at least January. There have been 3,577 Alpha cases discovered to date.

Delta accounted for 98% of the cases tested for variants last month.

DHS confirmed 665 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the new total in the state up past 681,000. The seven-day rolling average has also taken a dip again, falling to 1,482.

One person has died due to the virus, DHS notes.

