Fundraising campaign kicks off for Devil’s Lake Educational Center

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Plans for a new Educational and Interpretive Center at Devil’s Lake State Park are finally taking shape, starting with a fundraising campaign for $18 million that kicked off last month. The center is a partnership between the DNR, Devil’s Lake State Park Concessions Corporation and the Friends of Devil’s Lake State Park.

The groups want to create a space people can use year-round to shop, eat and learn about the history of the park.

“The public, the private, the DNR, everybody can use together,” said Bernadette Greenwood, president of Friends of Devil’s Lake State Park (FOLD). She added, “People from all over the world come here, colleges come here, I’m a geologist and I came here.”

Greenwood said plans for the center have been in the works nearly 40 years, as part of the DNR’s mater plan.

“This is a long time coming, it just never got created,” she said.

It will be at least five years or so before it is up and running, but Greenwood said a primary focus of the center will be educating people about the history of the park, partly through interactive exhibits.

“It’s just an amazing place where many geologic events came together,” Greenwood said of the park, explaining people will be able to trace that history in the new space.

The educational center will also include retail and restaurant space, as well as classroom space both indoors and outdoors for visiting school groups. Greenwood said the current Nature Center is not big enough to comfortably host the number of student groups that come through the park.

Greenwood said it is also important to teach visitors about the Ho-Chunk nation’s impact on the land. She said they plan to include tribal members in the planning process to make sure the center highlights the cultural significance of the park.

“They were the first individuals to walk on this sacred ground, and we need to pay homage and to respect that,” she explained, adding, “They call it Spirit Lake and it’s very important to them, and we have the effigy mounds here.”

Greenwood hopes the center can also be a starting point to encourage people to explore the outdoors, even beyond Devil’s Lake. The center will include information about the local Baraboo and Sauk County community as well as Wisconsin’s network of state parks.

“It’d be a way for us to show, hey there’s other locations in the state as well that you might be interested in,” she explained.

She also hopes by teaching about the significance of parks like Devil’s Lake, people will work to preserve these outdoor spaces.

“This center will provide an understanding and interpretation of why this is so special and help people become good stewards and keep this place pristine and a gem for generations,” Greenwood said.

The fundraising campaign is expected to take about three years, and the Friends of Devil’s Lake State Park is currently recruiting people to help. To get involved, you can donate or contact FOLD through their website.

