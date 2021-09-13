Advertisement

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo test positive for COVID

Gorillas at Zoo Atlanta test positive for COVID-19. The affected gorillas are now being treated.
Gorillas at Zoo Atlanta test positive for COVID-19. The affected gorillas are now being treated.(Source: Zoo Atlanta, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WSB) – A group of gorillas at Zoo Atlanta will soon get COVID-19 vaccines after testing positive for the virus.

According to the zoo, workers observed coughing, nasal discharge and minor changes in the appetite of its lowland gorillas.

They tested the animals and presumptive results were positive. The affected gorillas are now being treated.

Once they are well, zookeepers plan to give the primates a COVID-19 vaccine developed specifically for animals.

The zoo said it will also continue to test the animals regularly. Zoo officials don’t know how they became infected.

“The infections occurred in an area of the zoo where COVID safety protocols are already at their most stringent,” a press release said.

While humans can transmit the virus to animals, there is no evidence that zoo animals can transmit the virus to humans, health experts say.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash

Latest News

FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
Blinken readies for contentious Afghan hearings in Congress
Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.
5 dead, including multiple children, in Ohio house fire
Vaccine
FDA experts among group opposing US booster shot plan
The U.S. Capitol is the site of a congressional 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Monday.
Congress holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony