Madison police searching for suspect in Walgreens robbery

(Source: RNN)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect in a robbery that occurred Sunday evening.

MPD officers were dispatched to the Walgreens Pharmacy on South Park St. at about 6:45 p.m. for an armed robbery.

According to MPD, the suspect showed the store clerk a firearm and proceeded to take money. He then left on foot from the store.

The suspect is described as a Black male who was wearing a black sweatshirt, black athletic pants, black shoes with a white sole, a white undershirt and a white surgical mask.

A K9 track was completed and ended at the intersection of Taft St. and Dane St.

