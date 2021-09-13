Madison police searching for suspect in Walgreens robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect in a robbery that occurred Sunday evening.

MPD officers were dispatched to the Walgreens Pharmacy on South Park St. at about 6:45 p.m. for an armed robbery.

According to MPD, the suspect showed the store clerk a firearm and proceeded to take money. He then left on foot from the store.

The suspect is described as a Black male who was wearing a black sweatshirt, black athletic pants, black shoes with a white sole, a white undershirt and a white surgical mask.

A K9 track was completed and ended at the intersection of Taft St. and Dane St.

