Madison school bus wreck sends 3 students to the hospital as precautionary measure

(FILE)
(FILE)(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three students were taken to the hospital Monday morning after their school bus collided with another vehicle on the city’s near east side, the Madison Police Dept. reports.

According to police, they were the only students on the bus at the time and they were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. The driver, however, did suffer a neck injury and needed to be treated.

MPD noted “no significant injuries” were reported.

The report states the Badger Bus was heading west on E. Washington Ave. and collided with a vehicle coming the other way when the school bus driver attempted to turn left onto First St.

The wreck forced police to close multiple lanes of E. Washington Ave. for approximately 45 minutes causing delays for rush hour drivers.

