Man suspected of two armed robberies in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are looking to identify a man Monday who is suspected of committing two armed robberies in Madison. He is considered “armed and dangerous,” police say.

In an incident report, Madison Police Department states both incidents happened on Friday. One was at a CP Mart on North Sherman Avenue, while the other was at the Taco Bell on East Washington Avenue.

The suspect allegedly showed a gun in both robberies.

Police described the suspect as an African American man standing between 6′1″-6′3″, having a thin build and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt during the incident. He was also wearing black pants with stripes and athletic shoes with a stripe.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call MPD at 608-255-2345, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or online p3tips.com

