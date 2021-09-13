Advertisement

Man suspected of two armed robberies in Madison

The Madison Police Department is seeking the community's assistance in locating a suspect in...
The Madison Police Department is seeking the community's assistance in locating a suspect in two separate armed robberies.(Madison Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are looking to identify a man Monday who is suspected of committing two armed robberies in Madison. He is considered “armed and dangerous,” police say.

In an incident report, Madison Police Department states both incidents happened on Friday. One was at a CP Mart on North Sherman Avenue, while the other was at the Taco Bell on East Washington Avenue.

The suspect allegedly showed a gun in both robberies.

Police described the suspect as an African American man standing between 6′1″-6′3″, having a thin build and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt during the incident. He was also wearing black pants with stripes and athletic shoes with a stripe.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call MPD at 608-255-2345, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or online p3tips.com

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols

Latest News

.
MPD: Suspect who removed GPS bracelet arrested after armed robbery
Alex Zimprich, Waunakee Community High School senior, scores perfect 36 on ACT
Waunakee senior scores perfect 36 on ACT
Waunakee high school senior scores perfect ACT score
Waunakee high school senior scores perfect ACT score
Name released of Stoughton woman killed in wrong-way wreck