MPD searching for man accused of sexual assault on Madison’s west side

(NBC15)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman near her apartment complex.

Police say it happened around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday night, in the 4600 block of Atticus Way.

The victim reports she was on her way back to her apartment after taking out the trash, when a man following her grabbed her behind.

MPD is still searching for the suspect, who ran away from the scene.

This is an on-going investigation.

First Alert Weather
Severe thunderstorm warning for Dane Co. and Jefferson Co.
Over 2,500 athletes compete in Iron Man Wisconsin
