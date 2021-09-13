MPD searching for man accused of sexual assault on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman near her apartment complex.
Police say it happened around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday night, in the 4600 block of Atticus Way.
The victim reports she was on her way back to her apartment after taking out the trash, when a man following her grabbed her behind.
MPD is still searching for the suspect, who ran away from the scene.
This is an on-going investigation.
