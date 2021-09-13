Advertisement

MPD: Suspect who removed GPS bracelet arrested after armed robbery

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man accused of several violent crimes who had removed his GPS bracelet this weekend was arrested Monday following an armed robbery, according to the Madison Police Department.

Rondino Fleming allegedly cut off his bracelet on Saturday while he was on a pre-trial release for several crimes, including first degree sexual assault with a weapon.

MPD noted that officers were called around 12:25 p.m. Monday to a bank on the 1900 block of Atwood Avenue for a robbery. Multiple officers, detectives and other units were used to track the suspect down and arrest him on Madison’s west side.

Police say they are investigating the 29-year-old suspect’s involvement with robberies in Madison.

More information will be released when it becomes available, authorities added.

