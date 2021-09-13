Name released of Stoughton woman killed in wrong-way wreck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the woman who died in a crash that reportedly began with a car speeding the wrong way down a Town of Dunn highway.

On Monday, the Medical Examiner identified her as Sierra Frisch and confirmed the 47-year-old Stoughton woman died from injuries sustained in the crash. According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office Frisch’s 2021 Hyundai Elantra rolled several times after being struck by the oncoming vehicle.

Over the weekend, investigators determined a 2021 Toyota Camry was heading north in the southbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 51 at a high rate of speed and almost struck an oncoming 2012 Dodge Durango, investigators determined. The SUV managed to swerve into a ditch to avoid a collision, the Sheriff’s Office reported but the sedan kept going until it collided with Frisch’s sedan.

The 39-year-old driving the Toyota, whose name has not been released, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Frisch was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

