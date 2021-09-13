Portage golfer hits back-to-back hole-in-ones

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over the Labor Day weekend, Howie Ochs accomplished the golfer’s dream, and he did it in back-to-back rounds.

The Sunday before Labor Day, Ochs played a round of golf in Portage at the Portage Country Club. He hit a hole-in-one on hole 16.

“All of a sudden, somebody said, ‘God, that looks pretty good,’ and all of a sudden it went in the hole,” said Ochs.

On Labor Day, he found the same magic, on the same hole.

“Unbelievable, really,” said Ochs of the weekend. “A lot of people have called me to congratulate me and so on, and I really appreciate that.”

Even more incredible, it is the same hole he hit his last hole-in-one on, some 20 years ago.

Now, Ochs does not know how many holes-in-one he has left on 16, but he is more than ready for the next round of golf.

