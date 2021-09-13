Scattered Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms Over the Next Couple of Days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure is located over the central Plains this morning. The warm front associated with the low will push northward through southern Wisconsin over the next 36 hours. This will keep rain chances in the forecast around here for today, tonight and Tuesday. The rain will be scattered and there will also be extended periods with dry conditions. Temperatures will be near or slightly above normal over the next several days before a warming trend pushes highs back in the 80s by the middle and the end of the week. As high pressure builds in, plenty of sunshine will be back in the picture for the period Wednesday through Sunday.

Scattered showers are expected over the next couple of days. Highs will be well into the 80s later this week. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High 75. Wind: East 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. Low: 67. Wind: South 10.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. High: 76.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 76.

