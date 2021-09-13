Advertisement

Scattered Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms Over the Next Couple of Days

Sunny and warmer later this week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure is located over the central Plains this morning. The warm front associated with the low will push northward through southern Wisconsin over the next 36 hours. This will keep rain chances in the forecast around here for today, tonight and Tuesday. The rain will be scattered and there will also be extended periods with dry conditions. Temperatures will be near or slightly above normal over the next several days before a warming trend pushes highs back in the 80s by the middle and the end of the week. As high pressure builds in, plenty of sunshine will be back in the picture for the period Wednesday through Sunday.

Scattered showers are expected over the next couple of days. Highs will be well into the 80s...
Scattered showers are expected over the next couple of days. Highs will be well into the 80s later this week.(wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High 75. Wind: East 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. Low: 67. Wind: South 10.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. High: 76.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 76.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide

Latest News

Tonight Forecast
Storm Chances Tonight
Sunday Forecast
Gloomy Sunday Ahead
Tonight Forecast
Storm Chances Return
Hot and humid conditions will be seen today, then turning cooler with rain chances early Sunday...
Sunny and Hot Conditions for Today