Severe thunderstorm warning for Dane Co. and Jefferson Co.
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:07 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Southeastern Dane County and Northwestern Jefferson County until 2:45 a.m. Monday morning.
The NWS reports there’s a possibility for quarter sized hail, and damage to vehicles is expected.
You should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for safety.
