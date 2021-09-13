Advertisement

Severe thunderstorm warning for Dane Co. and Jefferson Co.

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WMTV-TV)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:07 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Southeastern Dane County and Northwestern Jefferson County until 2:45 a.m. Monday morning.

The NWS reports there’s a possibility for quarter sized hail, and damage to vehicles is expected.

You should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for safety.

