‘Significant update’ coming Monday in Beloit homicide

BELOIT, Wisc. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Dept. is promising a significant update Monday afternoon in its investigation into the shooting death of a 19-year-old whose body was discovered over Labor Day weekend.

The department has not indicated what is likely to be revealed. So far, police have not released the name of the teenage victim, nor have they offered any information about a possible suspect.

Last week, investigators said they were still trying to nail down the time the victim had been shot and said coming up with an official time could take weeks. Although the body was discovered between two houses in the 300 block of Portland Ave. shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, they believe the shooting likely occurred that Friday night.

The department noted that officers were called to reports of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. that night in the area where the body was discovered. Officers found shell casings and were told the people involved in the shooting took off on foot, heading west toward Vine St. They did not find any blood in the area, though, and no one reported a shooting victim in the incident.

On Wednesday, Chief Andre Sayles explained the officers likely missed seeing the body that night because of where it was and the time of night they responded. Sayles said he made that determination after watching body camera footage and seeing the evidence, adding he wanted to release this information for the sake of transparency.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call authorities at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.

Copyright 2021 WMTV-TV. All rights reserved.