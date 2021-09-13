Advertisement

Silver Lake first-grader struck by projectile on playground remains in a coma

Source: Raycom Media
Source: Raycom Media
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A six-year-old boy who was struck in the head by a projectile while on the playground at his school in Kenosha County remains in critical condition and in a medically-induced coma following brain surgery.

Alex Hook is a first grader at Riverview Elementary School in Silver Lake and was playing with classmates at recess Friday while a landscaper mowed a grassy median next to the school.

Relatives say the landscaper apparently mowed over a piece of rebar which struck Alex directly in the back of his head.

Alex suffered a skull facture and brain bleeding and was flown to Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Milwaukee where he underwent emergency brain surgery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide

Latest News

Authorities investigate Janesville woman’s death; name released
November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
Wisconsin election clerks told by investigator to keep data
Alex Zimprich, Waunakee Community High School senior, scores perfect 36 on ACT
Waunakee senior scores perfect 36 on ACT
FILE
Wisconsin man dies in fall from rocks at Interstate State Park