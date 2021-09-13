Specialists hope the mental health of students improves in the classroom

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students are back in the classroom as education flips back to in-person learning, and as kids return for the fall semester, some specialists are hoping it starts to improve the mental health in schools across the country.

Mental health declined drastically during the pandemic for young adults, teens and kids. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 31% of parents reported seeing worse mental and emotional health symptoms in their children in 2020, compared to 2019.

Dr. Matthew Hirshberg, a research associate at the center, says one of the reasons for this decline is the inability to grow socially during the pandemic. Social growth is more important for teens and young adults, and months at home was a key reason behind the decline in mental health.

“The particular circumstances of the pandemic have targeted the particular areas of adolescence,” said Hirshberg. “Adolescent development, in particular, adolescence become extremely pier focused, socially-oriented, they need those in-person interactions and reactions, to develop their identity and a sense of purpose.”

A return to the classroom help provides that social component of a student’s life; it will also offer more opportunities to check in on a student.

Now that kids are back in classrooms, teachers will be able to notice symptoms of worsening mental health and potentially address problems early.

As students return to still the ever-changing atmosphere in schools, Dr. John Dunne, a core faculty member at the center, says there is something students can do to avoid being overwhelmed by the entirety of the school year.

“So when we imagine a stressful situation, we actually feel stressed just by thinking about it, and so one simple technique, one way to think about it is to drop the story,” said Dunne. “Recognize that one is in the moment, living the future in this really intense way, really caught up in one’s thoughts, and we don’t need to stop the thinking, just let go of it and step back.”

Remember, there is always someone who wants to help and can talk for anyone struggling with mental health. Reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline any time at 1-800-273-8255.

