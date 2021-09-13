Storm Chances Tonight

Advertisement

Well Above Normal Temperatures
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A warm front lifting through the area this evening will carry the better chance of storms north with it. Sill, isolated showers and storms will hang around through much of the night. Some storms could be strong with heavy rainfall. Overnight lows will be warm, humid, and into the upper 60s. A cold front will swing through the first half of Tuesday and keep the storm chance around. This will move out by the afternoon as skies start to clear. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle and upper 70s.

High pressure settles in for the middle of the week. This will bring plenty of sunshine Wednesday, Thursday, and the first half of Friday. Highs will climb from the middle 70s into the lower 80s. Overnight lows will climb from the middle 50s to the lower 60s.

Our next weathermaker will arrive late Friday and into the upcoming weekend. This will bring some isolated to scattered storm chances. Temperatures will be very warm for this time of year and into the middle and upper 80s.

