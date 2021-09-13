Advertisement

U.S. News ranks UW-Madison 42nd best college, 14th among public schools

Bascom Hall, Bascom Hill and the central University of Wisconsin-Madison campus are pictured in an aerial view during autumn on Oct. 12, 2013. Clockwise from the left, major campus facilities include South Hall, Birge Hall, Van Vleck Hall, Van Hise Hall, Carillon Tower and North Hall. In the background at right is Lake Mendota. The photograph was made from a helicopter looking west. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison)(WSAW)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. News & World Report’s released their 2022 ranking of best colleges Monday, naming the University of Wisconsin-Madison 42nd overall (in a five-way tie), and 14th among public institutions.

The rankings take into consideration data about undergraduate academic reputation, student excellence, faculty resources, expert opinion, financial resources, alumni giving, graduation and retention rates, graduate rate performances and social mobility from each school, U.S. News said in a release.

In 2021, UW-Madison was also ranked 42nd in a five-way tie and tied for 13th among public institutions.

“I am proud that UW-Madison is once again being recognized for its quality,” Chancellor Rebecca Blank said. “Although rankings are only one many measure of performance, it is good to share this recognition as we begin a new school year.”

UW-Madison ranked in the following categories:

  • Peer Reputation: 28th overall, 7th among public institutions
  • Undergraduate Engineering Program: 15th overall (four-way tie), 7th among public doctoral-granting institutions (three-way tie)
  • Undergraduate Business Program: 19th overall (four-way tie), 9th among public institutions
  • Undergraduate Computer Science Program: 18th overall (five-way tie), 9th (three-way tie) among public institutions
  • Best Colleges for Veterans: 20th overall, 14th among public institutions
  • Best Value Schools: 14th among public schools for second year in a row

Schools are grouped by academic mission into 10 distinct categories, U.S. News said. UW-Madison is ranked among national universities, schools that offer a range of undergraduate majors, plus master’s and doctoral programs, and emphasize faculty research.

