Advertisement

Veterinary team fixes puppy’s upside-down paws

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A tiny puppy is walking tall after veterinary experts helped correct a rare condition that had her walking on upside-down paws.

Doctors at Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine came into possession of Siggi, a small rat terrier that, for reasons unknown, was born with the rare condition of having front paws facing upward instead of downward.

“It’s a congenital problem, where her elbows came out of joint early on in life,” said Dr. Erik Clary, an animal surgeon with the university’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

The same OSU team made headlines in 2019 by helping a puppy named Milo with a similar condition. The team likewise used radiographic study and surgery to reorient and stabilize Siggi’s front legs.

Siggi has since begun the road to rehabilitation on her newly positioned puppy paws, and doctors said they couldn’t be more pleased with her progress.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash

Latest News

Wisconsin governor wants to intervene in redistricting case
St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
Officials capture gator suspected of killing a man in Ida floodwaters
Florida has been a national epicenter for the virus’s spread this summer, with COVID-19 deaths...
Florida governor threatens cities with fines for vaccine mandates
‘Significant update’ coming Monday in Beloit homicide
The U.S. Capitol was the site of a congressional 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Monday.
Congressional leaders remember 9/11 on Capitol steps