Waunakee senior scores perfect 36 on ACT

Alex Zimprich, Waunakee Community High School senior, scores perfect 36 on ACT(Sheree Zimprich)
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Practice literally made perfect for one senior at Waunakee Community High School. Alex Zimprich recently scored a 36 on his ACT.

“I was hoping to see the 36, but I wasn’t expecting it. So when I opened it up I was excited,” Zimprich said about the moment he opened his test results.

The straight-A student achieved the flawless mark in his second go-around taking the test.

“I always want to succeed and do the best that I possibly can. So, when I got a 33 I wasn’t happy with that and I wanted to re-take it and get the 36,” said Zimprich.

To prepare, he took several practice tests the week leading up to his second try, and implemented the skills he’s used to succeed in the classroom.

“I have a weird mind where I always kind of remember things that I see once or twice, so that’s always helped me with standardized tests and in school,” said Zimprich.

Alex says he loves math and business classes and thinks he wants to major in finance and data science in college.

Although, where he’ll end up advancing his studies is still yet to be determined. “I’d like to maybe go to Wharton, MIT, or UW Madison,” told Zimprich.

According to Waunakee Community High School Principal, Brian Borowski, less than one-half of 1% of all ACT test takers nationwide score a 36.

