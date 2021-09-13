Advertisement

West Allis woman charged in death of 6-year-old son

Tasha Rockow
Tasha Rockow(Milwaukee County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A suburban Milwaukee woman is accused of causing the death of her 6-year-old son who prosecutors say died after more than a year of abuse and neglect.

A criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court over the weekend charges 31-year-old Tasha Rockow, of West Allis, with false imprisonment and chronic child neglect resulting in death.

Authorities say Rockow’s son, Hank Brown-Rockow died of blunt force trauma and that he had previously been stabbed in the abdomen.

According to a criminal complaint, Rockow restrained her son in handcuffs for hours at a time, denied him food and refused him medical treatment for severe injuries from abuse, causing his death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov.. 7, 2018 file photo, then Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch speaks at an...
Kleefisch says she raised $1.2 million after launching bid
FILE
Wisconsin man dies in fall from rocks at Interstate State Park
(FILE)
Madison school bus wreck sends 3 students to the hospital as precautionary measure
Authorities investigate Janesville woman’s death; name released