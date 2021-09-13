Wisconsin man dies in fall from rocks at Interstate State Park
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a 39-year-old man died in a fall from some rocks at Interstate State Park in Chisago County.
Authorities say the Hanover man was off the trail in a rocky portion of the park in Taylors Falls when he fell Saturday night.
The Chicago County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Nathan Darval.
He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin where he died. The incident remains under investigation.
